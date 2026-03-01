India Envoy Meets B'desh Ministers To Boost People-Centric Cooperation

High Commissioner Meets New Ministers

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma met with Bangladesh's Minister for Home Affairs, Salahuddin Ahmed, and exchanged views on bilateral issues of common interest, including security cooperation between the two countries. The High Commissioner also met with Bangladesh's Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Md Asaduzzaman, later in the day. During these meetings, the High Commissioner conveyed India's willingness to work together with the new government of Bangladesh to strengthen people-centric cooperation in all domains based on mutual interest, mutual benefit and mutual respect.

Strengthening Diplomatic Momentum

These discussions build upon India's earlier expression of its desire to build ties with the new government of Bangladesh, as stated by Pranay Verma on February 22. On that occasion, Verma met Bangladesh's new Foreign Minister, Khalilur Rahman, and Minister of State, Shama Obaed Islam, at the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry. "It was my first meeting with the new Foreign Minister and Minister of State after the formation of the new government in Bangladesh. So, it was more of a courtesy meeting and an initial exchange of views," Verma told reporters.

Providing further context to the diplomatic momentum, the Indian envoy stated, "You are aware of our recent high-level communications with Bangladesh since the election. On February 13, soon after the elections, the Prime Minister of India sent a congratulatory message to Tarique Rahman. They also spoke on the phone later that day." This engagement was followed by a visit from the Speaker of Lok Sabha to Dhaka on February 17 to attend the swearing-in ceremony, representing the government of India.

During a bilateral meeting with the new Prime Minister, the Speaker handed over a letter from Prime Minister Modi to Prime Minister Rahman. "In all these communications, we expressed the desire to build on our historic ties with Bangladesh and strengthen our multifaceted bilateral relations. We also underlined our commitment to support a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh," Verma stated.

Reaffirming this position, the High Commissioner conveyed that India looks forward to engaging in a "positive, constructive and forward-looking manner."

Lok Sabha Speaker's Visit

Previously, on February 18, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended the swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh's new Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka, conveying a personal invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India at the earliest convenience. Birla extended warm congratulations and reiterated that India stands ready to support Bangladesh's efforts to build a democratic and inclusive nation, reinforcing the commitment to an enduring partnership between the two neighbouring countries. (ANI)

