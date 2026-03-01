Von Der Leyen Assures Crown Prince Of Saudi Arabia Of EU's Support Amid Recent Events In Iran

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, she announced this on the social media platform X.

"As our strategic partner, we will work closely with you to de-escalate and safeguard regional stability," she wrote.

Von der Leyen also noted that Saudi Arabia can count on the full support of the European Union in these turbulent times.

US to not conduct ground operation in Iran, senator says

"The European Union–Gulf Cooperation Council partnership will only get stronger in the period ahead," the post said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on February 28 the United States and Israel carried out joint strikes on regime facilities in Iran. Following that, Iran attacked U.S. bases in Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Jordan.