403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Pres. We've Destroyed, Sunk 9 Iran Naval Ships
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 1 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that nine Iranian Naval ships have been destroyed and sunk.
"I have just been informed that we have destroyed and sunk 9 Iranian Naval Ships, some of them relatively large and important. We are going after the rest," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
"They will soon be floating at the bottom of the sea, also! In a different attack, we largely destroyed their Naval Headquarters. Other than that, their Navy is doing very well!," he added.
"Last night, U.S. B-2 stealth bombers, armed with 2,000 lb. bombs, struck Iran's hardened ballistic missile facilities. No nation should ever doubt America's resolve," he noted. (end)
asj
"I have just been informed that we have destroyed and sunk 9 Iranian Naval Ships, some of them relatively large and important. We are going after the rest," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
"They will soon be floating at the bottom of the sea, also! In a different attack, we largely destroyed their Naval Headquarters. Other than that, their Navy is doing very well!," he added.
"Last night, U.S. B-2 stealth bombers, armed with 2,000 lb. bombs, struck Iran's hardened ballistic missile facilities. No nation should ever doubt America's resolve," he noted. (end)
asj
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment