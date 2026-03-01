Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Pres. We've Destroyed, Sunk 9 Iran Naval Ships


2026-03-01 03:00:36
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 1 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that nine Iranian Naval ships have been destroyed and sunk.
"I have just been informed that we have destroyed and sunk 9 Iranian Naval Ships, some of them relatively large and important. We are going after the rest," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
"They will soon be floating at the bottom of the sea, also! In a different attack, we largely destroyed their Naval Headquarters. Other than that, their Navy is doing very well!," he added.
"Last night, U.S. B-2 stealth bombers, armed with 2,000 lb. bombs, struck Iran's hardened ballistic missile facilities. No nation should ever doubt America's resolve," he noted. (end)
