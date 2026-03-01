Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iraqi Airways Suspends Flights Until Next April


2026-03-01 02:14:20
Baghdad: Iraqi Airways announced on Sunday suspension of all flights until early April amid ongoing military escalation in the region.

The airline closed flight bookings in its reservation system until the first day of next month and suspended reservations across all operational sectors.

Earlier, Iraq's Civil Aviation Authority extended suspension of air traffic over Iraqi airspace for an additional 24 hours due to continuing security tensions in the region.

The Peninsula

