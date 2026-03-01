Amir Receives Phone Call From Chairman Of Libyan Presidential Council

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, received Sunday a telephone call today from the Chairman of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya, HE Dr. Mohamed Al Menfi.

At the beginning of the call, HE Dr. Mohamed Al-Manfi inquired about the situation in the State of Qatar following the blatant Iranian attacks, expressing Libya's full solidarity and support for the State of Qatar. He affirmed Libya's support for Qatar and its backing of all measures taken to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and stability.

For his part, HH the Amir expressed his gratitude and appreciation to HE Dr. Mohamed Al-Manfi for his expression of solidarity and support, praising the deep fraternal relations that bind the two brotherly countries.