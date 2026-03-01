403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
HCST Launches New Program To Support Jordan's Industrial Research
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Mar. 1 (Petra) –Secretary-General of the Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST), Dr. Mashhour Rifai, launched a program to support applied scientific research in the Kingdom's chemical and cosmetics industries.
According to a HCST statement issued on Sunday, the move came during Rifai's patronage of a specialized seminar on policies to support industry connection with scientific research at the Arab Thought Forum.
The seminar discussed vital issues, mainly ways to analyze research-based priorities and align them with industry needs, the necessity of outlining applied research programs targeted at the industrial sector, and additional funding sources to support these projects.
Talking at the event, Rifai affirmed the HCST's "commitment" to all agreements concluded with its affiliated funds, ministries, and industrial entities, revealing its intention to raise the ceiling of support allocated to industrial projects during the current year.
Rifai urged stakeholders in the sector to identify industrial entities and build "effective" partnerships with academics, which contributes to finding scientific and practical solutions to the problems facing national industry.
In turn, Secretary General of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply Dana Zoubi praised the Council's role in bridging the gap between industry and academia under the Scientific Research and Innovation Support Fund.
Zoubi also called for enacting regulatory legislation that "optimizes" outcomes of this collaboration and supports the global competitiveness of local products.
Zoubi added that cooperation between companies and research teams will streamline transformation of ideas into "advanced" products, solutions, and processes, which would help the sector to implement international standards and ensure a "strong presence in global markets."
Chairman of the Jordan Chamber of Industry Fathi Jaghbir commended the HCST's efforts in overcoming obstacles facing the industrial sector, affirming the chamber's "readiness" to participate in all national efforts led by the ministry and the council to promote industrial development.
Amman, Mar. 1 (Petra) –Secretary-General of the Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST), Dr. Mashhour Rifai, launched a program to support applied scientific research in the Kingdom's chemical and cosmetics industries.
According to a HCST statement issued on Sunday, the move came during Rifai's patronage of a specialized seminar on policies to support industry connection with scientific research at the Arab Thought Forum.
The seminar discussed vital issues, mainly ways to analyze research-based priorities and align them with industry needs, the necessity of outlining applied research programs targeted at the industrial sector, and additional funding sources to support these projects.
Talking at the event, Rifai affirmed the HCST's "commitment" to all agreements concluded with its affiliated funds, ministries, and industrial entities, revealing its intention to raise the ceiling of support allocated to industrial projects during the current year.
Rifai urged stakeholders in the sector to identify industrial entities and build "effective" partnerships with academics, which contributes to finding scientific and practical solutions to the problems facing national industry.
In turn, Secretary General of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply Dana Zoubi praised the Council's role in bridging the gap between industry and academia under the Scientific Research and Innovation Support Fund.
Zoubi also called for enacting regulatory legislation that "optimizes" outcomes of this collaboration and supports the global competitiveness of local products.
Zoubi added that cooperation between companies and research teams will streamline transformation of ideas into "advanced" products, solutions, and processes, which would help the sector to implement international standards and ensure a "strong presence in global markets."
Chairman of the Jordan Chamber of Industry Fathi Jaghbir commended the HCST's efforts in overcoming obstacles facing the industrial sector, affirming the chamber's "readiness" to participate in all national efforts led by the ministry and the council to promote industrial development.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment