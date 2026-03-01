MGTO Adjusts Issuance Of Travel Alert For Israel To Level 3 And Urges Macao Residents To Avoid Visiting Iran And Israel For Now

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MACAU, March 1 - In view of the current security situation in Israel, the issuance of Level 3 travel alert for Israel is now adjusted from certain regions to the entire country within the Macao SAR Travel Alert System.

The Chinese Embassy in Israel has released a notice today (1 March) regarding the registration of Chinese citizens (including citizens of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Region) in Israel for transfer and evacuation:.

Given the rising security risks in Iran and Israel, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) once again urges Macao residents to avoid visiting Iran and Israel, while Macao residents currently in both countries should step up vigilance for safety and leave the countries as soon as possible.

Macao residents who are currently in the related countries or regions in the Middle East should step up vigilance and pay close attention to the latest release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China. Via three telecommunication companies in Macao, MGTO has sent safety reminders to Macao's mobile phone users in the related countries via mobile text, advising them to contact Chinese embassies in the countries, the Global Emergency Call Center for Consular Protection or the Tourism Hotline in case of emergency.

At present, the airports in the Middle East and the transportation network in Europe are affected. Macao residents are advised to stay tuned for flight schedule rearrangements and remain in close communication with airlines.

So far two enquiries about the suspension of flight operations in the Middle East have been received via the Tourism Hotline. The information obtained indicates that there are currently no tour groups from Macao traveling to the Middle East or to Europe via the Middle East.

In case of need, Macao residents may contact the following:



24-hour tourism hotline +853 2833 3000

Global Emergency Call Center for Consular Protection and Services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at its hotline: +86 10 12308, and Chinese Consular Service Website:

Chinese Embassy in Iran for consular protection and assistance at Tel: +98 9122176035 and website:

Chinese Embassy in Israel for consular protection and assistance at Tel: +972-3-5459520 and website:. For the list of 110 countries and travel destinations currently covered by the Macao SAR Travel Alert System, and more information about the classification of travel alerts, as well as special reminders regarding the Middle East countries affected by the current situation, please visit the webpage for travel alert:.

