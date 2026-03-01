Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK Prime Minister Affirms Full Solidarity With Bahrain


2026-03-01 08:18:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, March 1 (KUNA) -- UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer affirmed on Sunday his countryآ's solidarity and standing alongside the Kingdom of Bahrain.
Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported that Starmer expressed in a phone call with Bahraini Monarch King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa his countryآ's condemnation of the targeting of Bahrainآ's territory with missile attacks from Iran.
He also affirmed during the phone call his country's support for Bahrain in measures it takes to preserve its sovereignty security and stability.
For his part King Hamad expressed deep appreciation and gratitude for the positions of the UK Prime Minister and for the sincere sentiments of solidarity and support for the Kingdom of Bahrain.(end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

