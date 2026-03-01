Middle East Conflict: Esha Gupta Stranded In UAE, Says 'Times Are Scary'

Thousands of travellers are stranded in the United Arab Emirates following widespread flight disruptions caused by the escalating conflict in the Middle East after US-Israel-Iran strikes. Actor Esha Gupta revealed she is currently in Abu Dhabi amid rising tensions across the Middle East. She assured her fans that she is safe, while admitting that the ongoing situation is both challenging and frightening.

Hoping to be back in India soon, Esha on Instagram Story wrote, "To everyone checking in and messaging, I'm sorry for not replying. We are ok, we are safe! Times are scary, very tough. God is there to protect us. We trust the @modgovae is doing the best in protecting and interception." "Praying for everyone effected. all those stranded and safety for all above all. Hope to be home soon, " she added.

US-Israeli Strikes Target Iran

Israeli-US strikes into Iran resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. The strikes which have been labelled by the Israeli Defence Forces as Operation Roaring Lion, comes after months of close and joint planning with the U.S. Armed Forces, IDF's Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani said in a video message on Sunday. He added, "Our mission could not be more clear. The IDF will continue to act to remove emerging threats against Israel because the price of an action is too high".

Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Reuters reported, citing Iranian state media death occurred following strikes by the US and Israel (Operation Epic Fury/Lion's Roar) on Saturday.

Regional Tensions Escalate

In response to the ongoing heightened tension in the Gulf region, the situation prompted India to initiate diplomatic outreach and expressions of solidarity among regional and international leaders. According to reporting by Al Jazeera, Iran has launched coordinated attacks on US-linked targets across several Gulf Arab states in response to what Tehran described as a large-scale joint assault on its territory by the United States and Israel, raising concerns of a wider regional conflict. (ANI)

