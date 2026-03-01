Alyssa Healy's Glorious ODI Farewell: Slams 158 As Aus Whitewash India

Healy's Rampaging Farewell Century

Australia's veteran Alyssa Healy bid adieu to ODI cricket on a glorious note, slamming a rampaging 158 as the Aussies whitewashed World champions India 3-0 with a 185-run thrashing in the third and final match on Sunday in Hobart. The 35-year-old wicketkeeper-batter had earlier confirmed that the bilateral series against India would mark the conclusion of her 16-year international career.

Healy made a brilliant 158, including 27 fours and two sixes in just 98 balls, that helped Australia reach an imposing 409/7. Her teammate Beth Mooney also contributed an unbeaten 106 off 84 balls, ensuring the hosts crossed the 400-run mark.

'A Nice Way to Sign Off'

Speaking after her farewell ODI match, Healy praised Mooney's outstanding performance and expressed optimism about Australia's future, citing the team's bright prospects leading up to the next one-day World Cup. "I've hated every milestone match, so today was just an opportunity to go out and enjoy it. And it was one of the more enjoyable experiences I've had. So thanks to the cricket gods for that. And yeah, that's a nice way to sign off in the yellow. Beth Mooney's been outstanding. The future's bright for our team. I'm looking forward to watching them go about their business over the next couple of years, leading into that next one-day World Cup. I think they're going to do some fantastic things yet again," Healy said.

A Glittering International Career

Healy, who debuted for Australia at 19 in February 2010, finished her ODI career with over 3,500 runs. In T20 internationals, she amassed 3,054 runs at an average of 25.45, including a career-best 148*, the highest individual T20I score among Full Member nations. She also holds the record for the most T20I dismissals (with the gloves) globally and ranks second in appearances for Australia in the format.

Her glittering career includes six T20 World Cup triumphs (2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020, 2023) and two ODI World Cup titles (2013, 2022). Healy was also recognised as ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year in 2018 and 2019. The Australian star will conclude her international career in the longest format, leading the side in her 11th and final Test match against India, scheduled to begin on March 6 at Perth Stadium. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)