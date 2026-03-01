Kashmir Schools And Colleges To Remain Closed For Two Days Amid Widespread Protests Following Khamenei's Death

MENAFN - Live Mint) Schools and colleges in Kashmir will remain closed for the next two days, said the minister for education, Sakina Itoo, on Sunday, 1 March 2026.

Speaking to Srinagar-based newspaper Greater Kashmir, Itoo said the decision was taken in light of the prevailing situation in Kashmir.“We have decided to keep the schools and colleges closed for two days.”

On 2 March 2026, elementary schools were scheduled to reopen after over two months of winter vacation.

The latest development comes after widespread protests erupted in several parts of Kashmir on Sunday after the killing of Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel strike, news agency PTI reported, citing officials.

| Widespread protests erupt across Kashmir over Khamenei's killing Advisory for media

Meanwhile, the Pulwama Police has urged all media outlets, journalists, social media users, digital platforms and the general public to be responsible when reporting or sharing any information related to law and order, security issues, or public gatherings in the district, ANI reported.

The police advised the media to verify information from official, authorised sources. They warned that rumours, unverified information, or speculative reports could cause unnecessary panic, lead to public confusion, and impact peace and normalcy. They further urged the media to maintain professional standards and to rely solely on authenticated updates issued by the district police when sharing information.

"Pulwama Police makes it clear that any person or organisation found deliberately circulating misinformation or attempting to disrupt public harmony through misleading content shall face appropriate legal action as per law," the news agency quoted the statement issued by police.

"The cooperation of all citizens is solicited in ensuring peace, stability and communal harmony across the district," they added.

| Israel-US war on Iran disrupts 100 international flights at Delhi's IGI airport Protests across Jammu and Kashmir

Scores of people in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday staged a protest outside the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) headquarters in Srinagar following the news of the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israel strikes.

The protests remained peaceful as participants displayed pictures of Khamenei and banners showing support for Iran. On the streets of Srinagar, black flags, portraits of the Ayatollah, and traditional mourning chants (Nauha) were recited, ANI reported.

In Bandipore, protesters carried portraits of the late cleric, expressing grief and condemnation over the incident. Previously, similar protests were held in Budgam and Srinagar over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader.