Azerbaijan And Iran Fms Hold Urgent Talks Amid Regional Military Escalation

On March 1, 2026, a telephone conversation took place between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, the sides discussed the military operations in Iran and the broader situation resulting from the escalation in the region.

During the call, the Iranian foreign minister provided detailed information about the current situation and the steps being taken by Tehran.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed serious concern over the tragic escalation and conveyed condolences over the death of innocent civilians, including remarks related to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Khamenei.

The Azerbaijani side expressed hope that military operations would cease as soon as possible and emphasized that the situation should be resolved exclusively through dialogue and diplomatic means in line with the norms and principles of international law.

At the same time, it was underlined that under no circumstances would Azerbaijan's territory be used against neighboring and friendly Iran.

The ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest during the conversation.