403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordan, Syria Media Ministers Discuss Cooperation
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, March 1 (Petra) -- Minister of Government Communication and Spokesperson Mohammad Momani met on Sunday with Syrian Minister of Information Hamza Al-Mustafa to discuss strengthening media exchange, professional training, and capacity building, as part of expanding bilateral coordination and reinforcing ties between the two countries.
Momani said Jordan is placing its media expertise at Syria's disposal in line with directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II, supporting efforts to strengthen Syrian state institutions and deepen cooperation across multiple sectors.
He noted the talks focused on practical mechanisms to advance Jordanian-Syrian media collaboration, stressing the importance of integrated government action in shared priority areas. He added that joint teams and coordination committees are already operating across several tracks, describing the overall atmosphere as positive.
Momani reaffirmed Jordan's position toward Syria as grounded in respect for Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and in rejecting interference in its internal affairs or any threat to its national security. He also said around 200,000 Syrians have returned permanently to Syria following the departure of the former regime.
He added that the meeting reflects an advanced level of political and media coordination and signals a new phase based on practical partnership and sustained institutional coordination to serve mutual interests.
For his part, Al-Mustafa underscored the depth and historical resilience of Syrian-Jordanian relations. He described the current period as a pivotal opportunity to rebuild media ties on new foundations after years of disruption.
He said the Syrian Ministry of Information is keen to maintain structured engagement with Jordan's Ministry of Government Communication and benefit from Jordan's experience in developing professional media that strengthens the role of independent and private-sector outlets alongside the government's role in managing public messaging.
Al-Mustafa said Syrian leadership has issued directives to upgrade bilateral relations across sectors and remove obstacles, particularly in transport. He added that the Syrian government is working to create enabling conditions for refugee returns to accelerate recovery and reconstruction, praising Jordan's hosting of Syrian refugees and its treatment of them in a manner reflecting the close ties between the two peoples.
Amman, March 1 (Petra) -- Minister of Government Communication and Spokesperson Mohammad Momani met on Sunday with Syrian Minister of Information Hamza Al-Mustafa to discuss strengthening media exchange, professional training, and capacity building, as part of expanding bilateral coordination and reinforcing ties between the two countries.
Momani said Jordan is placing its media expertise at Syria's disposal in line with directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II, supporting efforts to strengthen Syrian state institutions and deepen cooperation across multiple sectors.
He noted the talks focused on practical mechanisms to advance Jordanian-Syrian media collaboration, stressing the importance of integrated government action in shared priority areas. He added that joint teams and coordination committees are already operating across several tracks, describing the overall atmosphere as positive.
Momani reaffirmed Jordan's position toward Syria as grounded in respect for Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and in rejecting interference in its internal affairs or any threat to its national security. He also said around 200,000 Syrians have returned permanently to Syria following the departure of the former regime.
He added that the meeting reflects an advanced level of political and media coordination and signals a new phase based on practical partnership and sustained institutional coordination to serve mutual interests.
For his part, Al-Mustafa underscored the depth and historical resilience of Syrian-Jordanian relations. He described the current period as a pivotal opportunity to rebuild media ties on new foundations after years of disruption.
He said the Syrian Ministry of Information is keen to maintain structured engagement with Jordan's Ministry of Government Communication and benefit from Jordan's experience in developing professional media that strengthens the role of independent and private-sector outlets alongside the government's role in managing public messaging.
Al-Mustafa said Syrian leadership has issued directives to upgrade bilateral relations across sectors and remove obstacles, particularly in transport. He added that the Syrian government is working to create enabling conditions for refugee returns to accelerate recovery and reconstruction, praising Jordan's hosting of Syrian refugees and its treatment of them in a manner reflecting the close ties between the two peoples.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment