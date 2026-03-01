403
Kuwait Reports Interception Of 97 Iranian Ballistic Missiles, 283 Drones
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 1 (KUNA) -- Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, Colonel Saud Al-Atwan, announced Sunday that Kuwait's Air Defense Forces have intercepted and destroyed 97 ballistic missiles and 283 drones since the start of the Iranian aggression.
He said in a statement that they were detected and dealt with according to established rules of engagement.
Colonel Al-Atwan noted that some shrapnel struck facilities in scattered areas, causing minor material damage.
The General Staff urged citizens and residents to rely on official sources and avoid circulating rumors or unverified information. (end)
hmd
