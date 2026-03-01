Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Reports Interception Of 97 Iranian Ballistic Missiles, 283 Drones


2026-03-01 07:30:39
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 1 (KUNA) -- Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, Colonel Saud Al-Atwan, announced Sunday that Kuwait's Air Defense Forces have intercepted and destroyed 97 ballistic missiles and 283 drones since the start of the Iranian aggression.
He said in a statement that they were detected and dealt with according to established rules of engagement.
Colonel Al-Atwan noted that some shrapnel struck facilities in scattered areas, causing minor material damage.
The General Staff urged citizens and residents to rely on official sources and avoid circulating rumors or unverified information. (end)
hmd


MENAFN01032026000071011013ID1110805377



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search