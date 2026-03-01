403
Al-Sisi Reaffirms Rejection Of Threats To Arab States
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 1 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi on Sunday affirmed Egypt's full solidarity with the Sultanate of Oman and other Arab states subjected to Iranian attacks, rejecting any threat to their security, sovereignty and stability.
In a statement, Presidential Spokesman Ambassador Mohammad Al-Shennawy said a phone call between President Al-Sisi and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq focused on the ongoing regional military escalation.
President Al-Sisi stressed Egypt's full support for measures taken to safeguard security and protect peoples, reiterating Cairo's firm stance in favor of dialogue and peaceful settlement of regional crises.
He warned of serious consequences should the region slide into chaos, commending Oman's mediation role in facilitating US-Iran talks on the Iranian nuclear file.
For his part, Sultan Haitham expressed appreciation for Egypt's supportive position and its keenness to contain tensions, affirming pride in the historic ties between the two countries.
Both sides agreed to continue consultation and coordination to help contain the current escalation and preserve regional stability. (end)
