Qatar, Saudi Arabia Denounce Iranian Strikes on Oman’s Duqm Port
(MENAFN) Qatar and Saudi Arabia on Sunday jointly condemned Iranian military strikes against Oman's Duqm commercial port and an offshore oil tanker, branding the attacks a direct assault on Omani sovereignty and a dangerous regional escalation.
Doha's Foreign Ministry voiced its "strong condemnation of the Iranian attacks that targeted Duqm commercial port in the sisterly Sultanate of Oman and an oil tanker off its coast," characterizing the assault as "a violation of the Sultanate's sovereignty, an unacceptable escalation, and a cowardly targeting of a country playing an active mediation role."
The ministry underscored that Muscat had been actively working to mediate between Tehran and the international community "to defuse tensions and promote constructive dialogue to resolve outstanding issues."
Qatar pledged its "full solidarity" with Oman in whatever steps the sultanate takes to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and stability, the statement added.
Riyadh equally denounced what it termed Iran's "blatant violation" of Omani sovereignty, echoing the same pledge of "full solidarity" with Muscat. The Saudi Foreign Ministry warned that the kingdom "is putting all its capabilities" at Oman's disposal, cautioning against Iran's "continued violation of the sovereignty of states, which undermines the security and stability of the region."
Saudi Arabia urged the global community "to take firm positions and measures against Iranian violations."
Oman's Maritime Security Center reported Sunday that four individuals sustained injuries following an attack on a Palau-flagged oil tanker north of Khasab Port, while a separate drone strike — involving two unmanned aerial vehicles — wounded a foreign worker at Duqm commercial port along Oman's eastern coastline.
The strikes unfolded against an already volatile backdrop. The US and Israel launched a major offensive against Iran on Saturday, prompting Tehran to retaliate with waves of missiles and drones. Iran on Sunday confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials in the Israeli and American strikes.
Oman, long regarded as a rare back-channel between Washington and Tehran, has repeatedly facilitated indirect nuclear negotiations between the two adversaries — a role now thrown into profound uncertainty.
