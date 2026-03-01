Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Helicopter Accident in Kenya's Nandi County Claims Six Lives

2026-03-01 07:10:46
(MENAFN) A tragic helicopter accident in northwestern Kenya’s Nandi County on Saturday evening resulted in the deaths of six people, as stated by reports.

Kenya’s parliamentary speaker, Moses Wetang’ula, confirmed that lawmaker Johana Ng’eno was among those who lost their lives in the crash.

According to reports, the commercial helicopter attempted an emergency landing amid dense fog and limited visibility. During the maneuver, the aircraft caught fire and burst into flames, leaving no survivors. Local authorities are investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the crash.

The accident has raised safety concerns about aviation operations under poor weather conditions in the region.

