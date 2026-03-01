403
Uganda Airlines Halts Dubai Services Due to Regional Security Concerns
(MENAFN) Uganda Airlines has temporarily suspended its flights to Dubai due to airspace restrictions stemming from the ongoing security tensions in the Middle East, according to reports.
The national carrier announced late Saturday that scheduled services between Entebbe International Airport and Dubai International Airport would not operate until further notice.
"We sincerely regret the disruptions to your travel plans and appreciate your understanding as we navigate this situation beyond our control," the airline said. "We will provide further updates once the airspace reopens and normal rescheduling resumes," as stated by reports.
Earlier, Dubai airport authorities had suspended all flights and advised passengers not to travel to the airport amid escalating regional security concerns.
