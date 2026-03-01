Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uganda Airlines Halts Dubai Services Due to Regional Security Concerns

Uganda Airlines Halts Dubai Services Due to Regional Security Concerns


2026-03-01 07:07:17
(MENAFN) Uganda Airlines has temporarily suspended its flights to Dubai due to airspace restrictions stemming from the ongoing security tensions in the Middle East, according to reports.

The national carrier announced late Saturday that scheduled services between Entebbe International Airport and Dubai International Airport would not operate until further notice.

"We sincerely regret the disruptions to your travel plans and appreciate your understanding as we navigate this situation beyond our control," the airline said. "We will provide further updates once the airspace reopens and normal rescheduling resumes," as stated by reports.

Earlier, Dubai airport authorities had suspended all flights and advised passengers not to travel to the airport amid escalating regional security concerns.

MENAFN01032026000045017640ID1110805320



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search