Qatar Amir, Turkish Pres. Discuss Regional Developments
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, March 1 (KUNA) -- Amir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed Sunday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan regional developments and their repercussions on peace and stability.
In a statement, the Amiri Diwan said the telephone talks focused on the latest regional developments and their impact on regional security and stability.
President Erdogan voiced Turkiye's strong condemnation of attacks targeting Qatari and Arab territories, affirming rejection of any actions undermining states' sovereignty and the security of their peoples.
For his part, the Amir expressed appreciation for the Turkish President's sincere sentiments and solidarity, reflecting the close ties between the two countries.
Both sides stressed the importance of de-escalation and intensifying diplomatic efforts to preserve regional security and stability. (end)
