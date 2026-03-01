403
Prabhas Net Worth: Bigger Than Mukesh Ambani? Viral Claims About Tollywood Star's Family Wealth
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prabhas is Tollywood's top star, but his family's wealth has always been a mystery. Now, shocking details reveal they once had assets worth thousands of crores, maybe even more than Mukesh Ambani!Prabhas is carrying forward his uncle Krishnam Raju's acting legacy. Today, he's India's biggest hero and a global face for our cinema. He has made the world sit up and take notice of Indian films. He's super busy with a lineup of huge movies like 'Fauji' and 'Spirit' currently being filmed. 'Kalki 2' and 'Salaar 2' are next, plus commitments with Prasanth Varma and Hombale Films. His schedule is packed for the next five to six years!Everyone knows Prabhas comes from a royal family of Bhimavaram kings. But not much is known about their actual wealth. People often think his assets are less compared to stars like Nagarjuna or Chiranjeevi. But the truth is, they own assets worth thousands of crores! Director Raja Vannem Reddy, who also belongs to a royal family, recently revealed these shocking secrets.Prabhas's great-grandfathers were actual kings! They ruled over 9 princely states near Bhimavaram. They controlled not just thousands, but lakhs of acres of land. They used to cultivate the land, keep what they needed, and send the rest to the main Muslim king who was their overlord. But, as Raja Vannem Reddy explained, they were the rulers of these nine states, with lakhs of acres and wealth worth thousands of crores by today's standards.So where did all that wealth go? They gave it away in charity. The kings were known for their generosity and would give anything someone asked for. In one famous story, Prabhas's ancestor loved a drink called 'manjika' so much that he gifted the makers 3,000 acres of land just to keep them in his kingdom! Raja Vannem Reddy said they lost almost everything through countless such donations. Now, the family has less than 100 acres of that ancestral land left.According to Raja Vannem Reddy's interview with Suman TV, if the family had held on to those lakhs of acres and developed them, their wealth today would have surpassed even Mukesh Ambani's! He said they were, and still are, great people known for their charity. Prabhas himself is very generous and famous for his hospitality. The family that could have been India's richest chose a different path.
