Retired Ukrainian Soldier Kills Four Police Officers
(MENAFN) Four police officers were killed and one wounded during an arrest operation in Ukraine when a retired serviceman, wanted for attempted murder, opened fire on law enforcement, as stated by reports.
The incident occurred in Cherkasy Region while authorities attempted to detain a 59-year-old man. National Police chief Ivan Vyhovsky said the suspect had planned an ambush and used automatic weapons against officers. Special forces returned fire, killing the attacker on the scene.
Those killed included three police officers with combat experience and a senior lieutenant. The wounded officer is receiving medical treatment.
Authorities noted that the shooting occurred amid growing social tensions in Ukraine, particularly involving veterans and citizens during the ongoing conflict with Russia. Recent incidents include a man in Kiev Region being shot and wounded after threatening police with a hand grenade, and another in Lviv Region attacking Territorial Recruitment Center personnel with an airsoft grenade during a public campaign.
