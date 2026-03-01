Indian Ministry Denies Fake Evacuation Flight Claims From Dubai Amid Regional Tensions

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Embassy and the Consulate General of India in Dubai said they are functioning normally and will issue updates as necessary

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

Amid heightened tensions in the region and growing anxiety online, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday dismissed as“fake and misleading” a social media post claiming that an evacuation flight had departed from Dubai carrying diplomats and VIPs.

The clarification was issued by the MEA's official fact-check handle in response to a viral message circulating on X.

The post, shared by a user, claimed that people could“register yourself for the evacuation or connect to MEA", adding that“yesterday (Saturday) a flight took off from Dubai with all diplomats and VIP.” It further suggested that a friend had boarded the flight with“personal help from MEA".

Responding to the claim, the MEA said:“This post is fake and misleading. Please beware of such fake posts on social media.” It urged the public to follow official handles including @MEAIndia, @IndembAbuDhabi and @cgidubai for verified updates in the UAE.

The clarification comes at a time when unverified claims and speculation have surfaced on social media following recent regional developments.

Separately, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi issued an advisory urging Indian nationals in the UAE to avoid unnecessary travel, remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines issued by UAE authorities.

The Embassy and the Consulate General of India in Dubai said they are functioning normally and will issue updates as necessary.

Indian nationals requiring assistance can contact the toll-free number 800-46342, WhatsApp +971543090571, or email... and....

In a February 28 advisory, the embassy also urged members of the Indian community not to fall prey to rumours or fake news and to rely only on official channels of the embassy, Consulate and UAE government authorities for updates.

UAE authorities have said the situation remains under control. Public life across the country has largely continued as normal, though some events have been postponed as a precautionary measure.

Residents are advised to rely on official sources and avoid forwarding unverified messages.



