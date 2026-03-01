'Safety, Security Of Students, Staff Remain Our Highest Priority,' Says KHDA

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) As regulators emphasise caution and schools lean on lessons learned from the past, families say they are choosing flexibility and calm over panic, placing safety above all else

As Dubai private schools move to distance learning until Wednesday, March 4, top education authorities in the country are reiterating that“the safety and security of students and staff remain our highest priority".

In a statement to Khaleej Times on Sunday, a spokesperson for the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said,“In light of current regional developments, and as a precautionary measure to support the safety and wellbeing of students, staff, and the wider education community, all private educational institutions in Dubai will implement distance learning until Wednesday, March 4.”

Reiterating the message, the spokesperson added,“The safety and security of students and staff remain our highest priority. The relevant authorities in the UAE have comprehensive systems in place and continue to closely monitor the situation. We encourage parents, students, and educators to rely on official government sources for accurate information and to avoid the circulation of unverified news.”

The remote learning announcement, which was communicated to schools earlier, affects thousands of students enrolled in Indian, British, IB and other international curriculum schools across Dubai - many of whom are in the midst of internal assessments and board examinations.

For families, the transition has meant a swift return to pandemic-era routines.

“We've done this before during Covid, but it still takes planning,” said Liz Jackson, a Dubai resident and mother of two children studying at a British curriculum school. As she rearranged a room in her house to create study corners, she admitted,“I am still not sure if I am expected to work from home or go to work.”

Balancing professional responsibilities with home-based schooling is rarely seamless, she said.“In any case children studying at home and parents working from home is never an ideal situation. But these are extraordinary times and safety precedes everything else, given the current circumstances. Besides, we are all hoping we will get past this soon”

Another parent, Shreya Sharma added,“I think it's a good decision by the education authorities till matters settle down. Everyone's safety and wellbeing is top priority”

Schools, too, have had to make quick decisions.

“We had an annual function going on in our school on Saturday, when the news broke. We had to cancel it in the middle, but the parents were extremely supportive and very calmly and smoothly they existed the school and children were sent home. Students' safety takes centerstage in such situations,” Shining Star International School, Principal Abhilasha Singh said.“Our school will switch to online exams except the board classes.”

In a circular to parents, Dubai International Academy outlined how learning would continue from home.

“During this period, learning will be delivered through a structured asynchronous model. This approach will allow students to continue engaging meaningfully with their studies while providing flexibility and stability at home.”

The school detailed what families can expect:

. Learning tasks and resources will be shared by teachers through the usual platforms.

. Students will complete assigned work independently within the relevant timeframes.

. Teachers will remain available during the regular timings of the school day via email should students require support with their learning.

“Our staff are committed to maintaining continuity of learning and every effort has been made to ensure students can continue progressing in a supportive and manageable way. We encourage families to engage with the activities as best as they are able, maintaining familiar routines where possible, while always prioritising the wellbeing and safety of your household.”



