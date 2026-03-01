403
US, Israeli Attacks on Iran Spark Fresh Wave of Regional Conflict
(MENAFN) The United States and Israel carried out large-scale military operations against Iran on Saturday, described as "major combat operations," escalating tensions in an already fragile Middle East and igniting a fresh wave of regional violence, according to reports.
In response, Iran launched multiple counterstrikes targeting Israeli and American interests throughout the region.
Explosions were reported in several countries, including Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, among others, as stated by reports.
U.S. President Donald Trump said the objective "is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats" from Iran. Meanwhile, the Israeli Defense Ministry stated that its forces carried out a "preemptive" strike against Iran "to remove threats to Israel."
According to a statement from the Israeli military, approximately 200 fighter aircraft participated in what was described as an "extensive attack" on missile installations and air defense systems located in western and central Iran. The operation was characterized as the largest military flyover ever conducted by the Israeli Air Force.
In Tehran, missile strikes reportedly hit areas near the offices of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian. Israeli authorities claimed that several senior Iranian officials were killed. However, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi countered that nearly all Iranian officials, aside from one or two commanders, are "safe and sound and alive."
The Iranian Red Crescent Society indicated that the joint strikes affected at least 24 out of the country’s 31 provinces. According to its figures, a minimum of 201 people were killed and 747 others wounded in the attacks.
One of the airstrikes struck a girls’ school in southern Iran. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said up to 160 people may have died in the incident. Iran’s president condemned the strike as "inhumane."
