Injury Toll Hits 16 in Qatar After Iran's Retaliatory Strikes
(MENAFN) The number of casualties in Qatar climbed to 16 on Saturday after Iran launched retaliatory strikes following military attacks by the United States and Israel, officials confirmed.
Qatar's Interior Ministry disclosed that emergency protocols were activated immediately, with security and civil defense units deploying in full coordination with relevant state agencies.
Eight additional injuries were reported in the latest field notifications, doubling the total wounded since hostilities escalated earlier this weekend. Authorities also confirmed scattered property damage at multiple sites across the country.
The Interior Ministry outlined its operational priorities as preserving public safety, maintaining uninterrupted essential services, and reinforcing emergency readiness across all sectors.
Officials clarified that early warning and alarm systems are triggered exclusively when heightened preventive measures are deemed necessary to protect national security — urging the public not to interpret every activation as an imminent threat.
Qatari residents and citizens were directed to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary, maintain distance from any unidentified or suspicious objects, and immediately contact emergency services upon spotting them. Authorities further called on the public to stay away from incident sites to allow ambulance crews, civil defense personnel, and security forces to operate without obstruction.
In a stern warning, the Interior Ministry cautioned against circulating unverified information, stating that only official channels should be consulted for updates. Sharing footage or images from affected areas could carry legal consequences, officials stressed.
Qatar's security apparatus remains on a 24-hour operational footing, with damage assessment and coordinated emergency response efforts ongoing.
