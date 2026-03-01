403
Putin Extends Condolences to Iranian Leader Over Khamenei's Death
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his condolences Sunday to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian following the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes that also claimed the lives of several of the country's most senior military commanders.
In a formal message published on the Kremlin website, Putin wrote: "Please accept my deep condolences in connection with the assassination of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Ali Khamenei, and members of his family."
The statement condemned the killing as committed in "cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law."
Putin paid tribute to Khamenei's legacy, stating that in Russia, the late Supreme Leader will be "remembered as an outstanding statesman who made a huge personal contribution to the development of friendly Russian-Iranian relations and brought them to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership."
The Russian president concluded his message with a direct appeal to Tehran: "I ask you to convey my most sincere sympathy and support to the family and friends of the Supreme Leader, the Government and the entire people of Iran."
Iran's armed forces confirmed Sunday that Khamenei was killed alongside several high-ranking military officials in US-Israeli attacks that commenced the previous day. Among those slain in the strikes were Chief of the General Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Mohammad Pakpour, Defense Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani, and Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics Aziz Nasirzadeh — a sweeping blow to Iran's top military and security leadership.
