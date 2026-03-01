403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Denounces Joint U.S.-Israeli Attack Against Iran
(MENAFN) The Russian Foreign Ministry has denounced the coordinated US and Israeli offensive against Iran as a "premeditated and unprovoked act of aggression," cautioning that the assault risks unleashing devastating consequences across the Middle East and beyond.
Washington and West Jerusalem launched the attack on Saturday, with US President Donald Trump declaring the operation was designed to dismantle Iran's nuclear program and trigger regime change in Tehran. Iran struck back swiftly, launching retaliatory strikes against Israeli targets and US military installations throughout the region.
Moscow is now demanding that the UN and its nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, conduct an impartial review of what it called "reckless actions aimed at disrupting peace, stability and security in the Middle East." The Russian Foreign Ministry warned that the conduct of Washington and West Jerusalem is steering the region toward "a humanitarian, economic and potentially nuclear catastrophe."
Russia framed the strikes as a deliberate US attempt to eliminate the leadership of a nation that has long resisted external pressure and what Moscow characterizes as Western hegemonism. The assault followed inconclusive indirect nuclear negotiations in Geneva between Tehran and Washington on Friday — talks that collapsed just hours before bombs fell — and came amid a significant US military buildup across the region.
The offensive also threatens to unravel the global nuclear non-proliferation framework, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned, cautioning that it risks triggering "uncontrolled escalation" not only in the Middle East but worldwide, as nations scramble to acquire more powerful weapons in self-defense.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke directly with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, by phone on Saturday, urging an immediate ceasefire and pledging Moscow's readiness to offer diplomatic support. Araghchi expressed gratitude for Russia's backing.
President Vladimir Putin convened an emergency National Security Council meeting in response to the escalating crisis, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to journalists Saturday.
International condemnation mounted rapidly, with criticism emerging even from within Washington's traditional sphere of influence. France and Spain warned the strikes posed a direct risk to global security, while China issued a firm demand for an immediate end to hostilities.
Washington and West Jerusalem launched the attack on Saturday, with US President Donald Trump declaring the operation was designed to dismantle Iran's nuclear program and trigger regime change in Tehran. Iran struck back swiftly, launching retaliatory strikes against Israeli targets and US military installations throughout the region.
Moscow is now demanding that the UN and its nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, conduct an impartial review of what it called "reckless actions aimed at disrupting peace, stability and security in the Middle East." The Russian Foreign Ministry warned that the conduct of Washington and West Jerusalem is steering the region toward "a humanitarian, economic and potentially nuclear catastrophe."
Russia framed the strikes as a deliberate US attempt to eliminate the leadership of a nation that has long resisted external pressure and what Moscow characterizes as Western hegemonism. The assault followed inconclusive indirect nuclear negotiations in Geneva between Tehran and Washington on Friday — talks that collapsed just hours before bombs fell — and came amid a significant US military buildup across the region.
The offensive also threatens to unravel the global nuclear non-proliferation framework, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned, cautioning that it risks triggering "uncontrolled escalation" not only in the Middle East but worldwide, as nations scramble to acquire more powerful weapons in self-defense.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke directly with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, by phone on Saturday, urging an immediate ceasefire and pledging Moscow's readiness to offer diplomatic support. Araghchi expressed gratitude for Russia's backing.
President Vladimir Putin convened an emergency National Security Council meeting in response to the escalating crisis, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to journalists Saturday.
International condemnation mounted rapidly, with criticism emerging even from within Washington's traditional sphere of influence. France and Spain warned the strikes posed a direct risk to global security, while China issued a firm demand for an immediate end to hostilities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment