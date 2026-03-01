AI Summit Protest: Bail Secretly Stayed, Lawyer Moves Delhi High Court

Lawyer Alleges 'Secret' Stay on Bail, Moves High Court

Advocate Sulaiman Mohammad Khan said the sessions court secretly stayed the bail in the AI Summit protest case, despite bail having been granted earlier. He added that a petition has been filed with the Delhi High Court seeking an urgent hearing, with interim bail expected before the next court date on March 6.

After a meeting with the Registrar of the Delhi High Court, Khan told ANI on Saturday, "After being granted bail by the magistrate, we furnished bail bonds in the Patiala High Court. We were then given the next day's date as bail papers were to be verified. We heard from media reports that the Crime Branch had moved the matter to the district judge, and a sessions court heard the case. The bail, which was expected to be granted this morning, was stayed by the court secretly, without any prior information."

He added, "We immediately drafted a petition to the High Court and mentioned the Registrar General as well, seeking an urgent hearing, since the sessions court has given us a date of 6 March. We hope that a bench will be constituted soon and that we will be granted interim bail in this matter."

Advocate Khan further claimed that the Delhi Police chose an inappropriate time for the hearing. "The Delhi Police chose an inappropriate time for the hearing. We furnished our bail bonds in a timely manner, but the Delhi Police moved its application after court hours and secretly obtained orders without informing us," he said.

Patiala House Court Stays Bail Order

The remarks came after the Patiala House Court on Saturday stayed the bail granted to Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the AI Summit protest case. The stay was ordered after Delhi Police challenged the relief granted earlier by a Duty Magistrate.

Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal stayed the bail order and listed the matter for hearing on March 6.

One of the defence counsels said they would challenge the stay before the Delhi High Court, arguing that the order was passed without issuing notice to the accused or giving him an opportunity to be heard.

Background of Arrest and Initial Bail Grant

Further, a Patiala House Court had remanded Uday Bhanu Chib to judicial custody despite granting him bail in the early hours. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Vanshika Mehta directed verification of the bail bond and surety documents submitted on his behalf and refused to release him until the process is completed.

Chib was granted bail during a midnight hearing at the residence of the Duty Magistrate after being produced around 12:30 am upon completion of four days of police custody.

He was granted bail on furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000, subject to conditions including surrendering his passport and electronic devices.

Chib was arrested by the Delhi Police on February 24.

On February 20, the members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the AI Impact India Summit in the national capital during the AI by removing their shirts with slogans that read, "Compromised PM". (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)