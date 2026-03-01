403
Iranian Missile Injures Over Twenty in Tel Aviv
(MENAFN) At least 21 people were wounded, one critically, after an Iranian missile struck Tel Aviv on Saturday, as a fresh wave of launches from Tehran sent explosions reverberating across the city, Israeli media reported.
A correspondent on the ground described a massive blast rocking the city following the strike, with further large explosions reported across Tel Aviv and air raid sirens blaring in Jerusalem.
The Israeli army confirmed it had detected a new barrage of incoming missiles fired from Iran, issuing an urgent directive for residents to seek shelter in protected areas immediately.
Israeli journalists circulated footage depicting widespread destruction and large fires burning across Tel Aviv in the strike's aftermath. A correspondent noted heavy censorship surrounding casualty figures and the specific locations impacted.
The escalation follows a joint US-Israeli offensive launched Saturday morning targeting Iran, which both governments framed as necessary to eliminate what they described as threats posed by the Iranian "regime." Tehran responded swiftly, unleashing coordinated missile and drone barrages against Israel and American military installations throughout the region.
In an extraordinary measure, Israel declared a nationwide "special and immediate state of emergency" as the conflict intensified. Iran, meanwhile, pledged a "harsh response" to what it characterized as foreign aggression, signaling further strikes could be imminent.
