Fidan Intensifies Diplomatic Efforts After US-Israel Strikes on Iran
(MENAFN) Hakan Fidan stepped up diplomatic engagement on Saturday, holding a series of urgent phone calls with regional and international counterparts after joint US-Israel strikes on Iran.
Fidan spoke with foreign ministers from United Arab Emirates, Spain, Hungary, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, and Indonesia, as well as with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.
According to Turkish diplomatic sources, these discussions focused on the latest regional developments and possible steps to halt the attacks and reduce tensions. Fidan and Kallas reviewed ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation and conflict resolution in the region.
The phone calls follow the announcement of a joint military operation by the US and Israel early Saturday, targeting what they described as threats posed by the “Iranian regime.” The strikes came shortly after a round of US-Iran nuclear talks in Geneva concluded Thursday under Oman’s mediation. Both sides had described the talks as serious and constructive.
Last June, the US also struck three Iranian nuclear sites during a 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran.
