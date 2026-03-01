Alireza Arafi Appointed To Iran's Leadership Council :Al Jazeera
Doha, Qatar: Al Jazeera says Alireza Arafi, a cleric member of the Guardian Council, has been appointed as the jurist member of Iran's Leadership Council.
The body is tasked with fulfilling the supreme leader's role until the Assembly of Experts elects a new leader.
Arafi will be part of the temporary Leadership Council alongside President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chief Justice Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment