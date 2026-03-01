Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Alireza Arafi Appointed To Iran's Leadership Council :Al Jazeera


2026-03-01 06:01:50
The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Al Jazeera says Alireza Arafi, a cleric member of the Guardian Council, has been appointed as the jurist member of Iran's Leadership Council.

The body is tasked with fulfilling the ‌supreme leader's role until the Assembly of Experts elects a new leader.

Arafi will be part of the temporary Leadership Council alongside President Masoud Pezeshkian ‌and Chief Justice Gholamhossein Mohseni ‌Ejei.

The Peninsula

