General Tax Authority Warns Of Fraud Attempts Targeting The Public In Qatar
Doha, Qatar: The General Tax Authority has issued a warning to the public about fraudsters, who may exploit the current circumstances in the country, by impersonating the Authority through phone calls, messages, and emails requesting data updates, payments, or personal and banking information.
The Authority announced in a statement on Sunday that these messages should not be opened, links should not be clicked, and suspicious calls should not be answered.
It further affirmed that it never requests for passwords or personal information from taxpayers via email, text messages, or phone calls.
The General Tax Authority encourages taxpayers to contact the Authority through its official channels, and should refer to the Dhareeba platform to view official notifications and complete all procedures related to their tax accounts.
