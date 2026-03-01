403
UN Chief Regrets Lost Diplomacy After US-Israel Attacks on Iran
(MENAFN) Antonio Guterres expressed deep regret Saturday over the breakdown of diplomacy following joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran.
Speaking at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, Guterres emphasized, "International law and international humanitarian law must always be respected," warning that the current situation represents "a grave threat to international peace and security."
He cautioned that military action carries "the risk of igniting a chain of events that no one can control in the most volatile region of the world" and underscored that "genuine dialogue and negotiations" remain the only path to lasting peace.
Referring to the latest round of US-Iran nuclear negotiations, which concluded Thursday in Geneva under Oman’s mediation, Guterres said, “I deeply regret that this opportunity of diplomacy has been squandered." He stressed that the alternative could be a wider conflict with severe consequences for civilians and regional stability.
The UN chief urged all parties to "return immediately to the negotiating table, notably on the Iranian nuclear program," emphasizing that there is no substitute for peaceful resolution of disputes.
