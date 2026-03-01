403
Iran Reports Deaths of Four Senior Military Officials in US-Israel Strikes
(MENAFN) Iran’s armed forces reported on Sunday that four senior military officials were killed in US and Israeli attacks that began the previous day, according to reports.
A statement said the officials were targeted while attending a Defense Council meeting. Those reported killed include Chief of the General Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Mohammad Pakpour, Defense Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani, and Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics Aziz Nasirzadeh.
State media also reported the death of senior Intelligence Ministry official Mohammad Baseri, as well as Iran’s police intelligence chief Gholamreza Rezaian, in the attacks. Iranian authorities have not yet independently confirmed the fatalities.
Reports further stated that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was assassinated in the strikes. A 40-day mourning period has been declared, and an interim council has been appointed to manage affairs until a successor is chosen.
The attacks came after US and Israeli forces launched operations on Iran on Saturday, prompting retaliatory missile and drone strikes by Tehran.
