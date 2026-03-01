North Texas Homeowners Turn To Fort Tex Metals & Roofing For Reliable Roof Repair This Storm Season

MENAFN - GetNews)



"The image shows workers on a roof, removing old shingles as part of a roofing job."Fort Tex Metals & Roofing provides certified roofing services across DFW, offering tiered options, insurance claim support, and a referral-driven reputation backed by 162 five-star Google reviews.

Storm season across the Dallas-Fort Worth region has left thousands of property owners assessing damage and weighing their options. With hail, high winds, and severe weather becoming more frequent in North Texas, the demand for dependable roofing services has surged. Fort Tex Metals & Roofing has stepped up as a go-to resource for residents dealing with the aftermath, offering certified expertise and a transparent process that has earned a 5.0 rating across 162 Google reviews

DFW Storm Damage Creates Urgent Need for Certified Roofing Professionals

Severe weather events across North Texas have increased in both frequency and intensity over the past few years. Homes in cities like Fort Worth, Forney, and surrounding DFW communities are repeatedly exposed to damaging hail and wind. Many homeowners are left unsure about the condition of their roofs and whether insurance will cover the cost.

That uncertainty is where a trusted roofing company near me search becomes critical. Property owners need a team that understands the local climate, knows how to handle roof repai with precision, and delivers quality results without hidden costs.

A Certified Team With Credentials That Speak for Themselves

Fort Tex Metals & Roofing holds some of the industry's most respected credentials. As a GAF Master Elite Roofer and GAF President's Club Award Winner, the company sits among a small percentage of contractors nationally who meet those standards. The team also holds GAF Solar Certification and Owens Corning Preferred Contractor status.

These designations are not just badges. They represent verified training, proven artistry, and access to premium warranty programs that protect homeowners long after the job is done. For anyone typing roofers near me into a search bar, those certifications matter.

Services That Go Beyond a Single Fix

Fort Tex Metals & Roofing provides a full range of exterior services. Residential and commercial roofing projects make up the core of the company's operations, but it also handles gutter installations, solar panel services, painting, and fencing.

Three roofing tiers offer clients flexibility based on their budgets and long-term goals. The entry option features Owens Corning Oakridge Shingles with a lifetime manufacturer's warranty. The mid-tier uses Owens Corning Duration Shingles with full-deck peel-and-seal underlayment. The top tier includes GAF Timberline HDZ Shingles, a 50-year non-prorated warranty, and a 10-year artistry guarantee.

That kind of structure allows homeowners to make informed decisions. A search for a roofing company near me often yields vague pricing and unclear service terms. Fort Tex Metals & Roofing has built a model around eliminating that confusion.

Insurance Claim Support That Homeowners Actually Need

One of the standout aspects of this company is the hands-on support provided throughout the insurance claims process. Multiple client reviews highlight instances where initial insurance estimates came in far below the actual repair costs. The Fort Tex Metals & Roofing team helped homeowners challenge lowball assessments, uncover errors in depreciation schedules, and secure fair coverage.

That kind of advocacy goes beyond standard contractor work. It signals a company that is invested in the homeowner's outcome, not just the invoice. Roofers near me results rarely surface that level of involvement.

Community Trust Built Through Referrals and Results

More than half of the company's business comes from direct referrals. That is not a marketing claim pulled from thin air. It reflects a track record backed by consistent five-star feedback. Clients regularly mention team members like Pedro, Alfonso, and George by name, pointing to clear communication, respectful crews, and job sites left spotless after the work is done.

The referral program rewards existing clients who recommend the company to friends, neighbors, and family. It is a model that thrives on trust rather than ad spend, and it has fueled steady growth across the DFW market.

Fort Tex Metals & Roofing operates from 4200 S Hulen St, STE 654 in Fort Worth. The team is available Monday through Saturday, 9 am to 6 pm, and can be reached at (682) 313-4066 or.... Free roof inspections are available to homeowners who want to assess their roof's condition before storm season intensifies.

What This Means for DFW Homeowners Moving Forward

The roofing landscape in North Texas is competitive, but not all providers carry the same weight: certifications, transparent pricing, insurance expertise, and a referral-driven reputation separate serious contractors from the rest. For homeowners searching for roofers near me or looking for a roofing company near me they can count on, Fort Tex Metals & Roofing has positioned itself as a name worth knowing in the DFW metro.