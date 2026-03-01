Rubio Briefs G7 Foreign Ministers On US And Israeli Operation In Iran

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated this on its website, according to Ukrinform.

"During the discussion, the G7 members shared information and exchanged views on the situation in Iran including recent developments. The United States provided an overview of the latest developments and its outlook going forward," the statement said.

Japan's foreign minister, Toshimitsu Motegi, stated that Iran must never be allowed to develop nuclear weapons and emphasized Japan's consistent support for U.S. efforts to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue through dialogue.

He pledged that Tokyo, in coordination with the international community, including the G7, would continue diplomatic efforts to address Iran's nuclear program through negotiations.

Iran's state media confirm Khamenei's death

"The G7 members confirmed that they will continue to coordinate closely on various challenges the international community faces," Japan's Foreign Ministry noted.

As Ukrinform reported, on February 28 the United States and Israel carried out joint strikes on facilities of the Iranian regime. After that, Iran attacked U.S. bases in Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Jordan.

President Donald Trump called on the Iranian regime to abandon plans to intensify strikes on neighboring states in response to the attacks by Israel and the United States.

