USF Destroys Two More Russian Air Defense Assets Near Mariupol

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi, call sign Magyar, stated this on Facebook and published the corresponding video, Ukrinform reports.

To destroy the enemy targets, the soldiers used Ukrainian-made FP-2 strike drones equipped with a 100-kilogram warhead.

Brovdi recalled that the Imbir radar is a high-tech three-coordinate self-propelled radar station that is part of the S-300V surface-to-air missile system. It is designed to detect cruise missiles and aerodynamic targets at a range of up to 175 kilometers. It is a rare and expensive asset, with a total of 200 such stations produced.

The 9A84 launcher-loader self-propelled unit of the S-300V system is a high-performance component of the enemy's air defense system. Missiles launched from this unit are capable of striking targets at a distance of up to 100 kilometers.

As Ukrinform reported, in recent days the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a Russian Pantsir-S1 system on the territory of Azovstal in temporarily occupied Mariupol.

