Qatar Defense Forces Respond To Iranian Air Attacks Successfully
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, March 1 (KUNA) -- Qatari Ministry of Defense announced that fighter aircraft and air defense systems belonging to the Qatari Armed Forces successfully engaged and intercepted aerial attacks, including drones and missiles, launched by Iran toward Qatar's airspace Sunday.
The ministry explained in a statement reported by Qatar News Agency that early warning and surveillance systems detected the incoming threats immediately, tracked them throughout their approach, and intercepted them according to established engagement protocols, fully ensuring protection of national sovereignty and airspace safety.
It confirmed that the interception operations were conducted within a fully integrated and coordinated air defense framework, with all Qatari Armed Forces units at complete readiness, no casualties reported, and specialized teams initiating precautionary assessment, monitoring, and follow-up evaluation measures.
The Qatari Ministry of Defense emphasized that Qatar continues implementing all necessary measures to protect its territory, airspace, and population while continuously monitoring developments through official channels and authorized communication networks to ensure ongoing national security and stability (end)
