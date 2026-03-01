Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sri Lanka Kicks Off National Campaign to Raise Awareness on Drug Abuse


2026-03-01 04:49:50
(MENAFN) Sri Lanka launched its National Drug Prevention Week on Sunday as part of the government-backed “A Nation United” campaign, aimed at combating illegal drugs and enhancing rehabilitation and public awareness initiatives.

The program focuses on reducing the sale of illicit substances while providing support for individuals struggling with addiction. It also seeks to foster public understanding and encourage dialogue on addressing the country’s drug challenges.

Throughout the week, officials will run awareness campaigns across state institutions and schools, involving participation from government ministries and related organizations.

Organizers plan to introduce additional initiatives targeting teachers, students, and the general public, including promotional campaigns via public transportation such as buses, three-wheelers, and school vehicles.

Authorities confirmed that state agencies will continue to enforce legal measures and other interventions against illegal drugs, while the week’s events aim to strengthen public awareness and support for the broader campaign.

