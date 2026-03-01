403
US Tanker Aircraft Arrive in Israel
(MENAFN) Nine American aerial refueling aircraft arrived overnight at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, increasing the number of U.S. tanker planes currently in Israel to at least 14, according to reports released Friday.
The aircraft were reportedly positioned along the runway, a development that comes amid heightened regional strain and growing speculation over the possibility of a U.S. strike against Iran.
Reports also indicated that multiple American refueling and cargo planes have been observed in Israel in recent days. Earlier this week, 11 F-22 Raptor stealth fighters were deployed to Ovda Air Base, further signaling a reinforcement of U.S. air capabilities in the area.
According to assessments cited in coverage, the tanker aircraft could provide logistical and refueling support to U.S. fighter jets operating from the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, which is reportedly en route to the eastern Mediterranean. Such support would be critical if Washington opts to initiate military operations.
Over recent weeks, the United States has expanded its military footprint in the Persian Gulf and has hinted at potential military measures aimed at pressuring Iran to abandon its nuclear and missile ambitions and rein in "its regional allies."
Tehran has responded by accusing Washington and Israel of manufacturing justifications for intervention and regime change. Iranian officials have warned that any military assault, even if limited in scope, would prompt retaliation. At the same time, they have maintained that any agreement restricting Iran’s nuclear activities must be accompanied by the lifting of sanctions.
