European Airlines Halt Mideast Flights After US-Israel Strikes on Iran
(MENAFN) Multiple European carriers announced cancellations and suspensions of flights to the Middle East on Saturday in response to joint US-Israel military strikes against Iran.
Air France canceled services to and from Tel Aviv, Beirut, Dubai, and Riyadh, extending its suspension of Tel Aviv flights through Sunday.
Germany’s Lufthansa suspended routes to Tel Aviv, Beirut, Amman, Erbil, and Tehran until March 7, while the Dutch carrier KLM paused flights between Amsterdam and Tel Aviv until March 1.
British Airways offered travelers scheduled between London Heathrow and Abu Dhabi, Amman, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, or Tel Aviv the option to change flights at no additional cost through March 6 or request a refund.
Norway’s Norwegian Air Shuttle announced temporary suspension of flights to and from Dubai until March 4, while Poland’s LOT canceled all Tel Aviv flights until March 3.
Italy’s ITA Airways stated that, due to the ongoing Middle East situation, flights to and from Tel Aviv would be suspended until March 7. The airline also said it would avoid airspace over Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Iran until the same date and suspend Dubai flights until March 1 for operational reasons.
The measures followed Israel’s so-called “preemptive” strike on Iran early Saturday, named “Lion’s Roar,” which prompted the country to declare a “special and immediate” state of emergency.
US President Donald Trump described the operations as “major combat operations” intended to “protect the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime.”
The strikes occurred while United States and Iran were engaged in nuclear negotiations under Oman’s mediation, following a recent round in Geneva that concluded Thursday.
These developments come after the US previously targeted three Iranian nuclear facilities in June during a 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran.
