Trump Says He Knows Who Will Become Iran’s Next Leader
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated Saturday that Washington has insight into who could lead Iran next, following recent joint military strikes carried out with Israel.
In a phone interview with ABC News, Trump characterized the latest operation as proceeding successfully, describing it as going "very well."
Addressing questions about the fate of Iran’s current leadership, he said: "A lot of it is, yeah. But we don’t know all, but a lot of it is. Was a very powerful strike."
When asked whether the United States had a preferred successor in mind, Trump replied: "Yes. We have a very good idea."
Commenting on the possible duration of ongoing military operations, the president indicated that their continuation would be determined by Washington’s discretion. "As long as we wanted to, actually."
He further argued that the strikes had already severely weakened Iranian capabilities, stating, "But it's done such damage already. It's like, they are incapacitated,"
