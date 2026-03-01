403
Saudia Announces Flights Cancellations Amid Airspace Closures
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) announced Saturday the cancellation of multiple flights, citing escalating regional developments and the enforced closure of key airspaces — delivering a fresh blow to air travel across the Middle East as the crisis continues to widen.
The national carrier said the decision was reached through continuous situational monitoring by its Emergency Coordination Center, operating in close coordination with relevant aviation and government authorities. The airline did not specify the total number of affected routes or the destinations impacted.
Saudia issued an urgent advisory urging all passengers to verify the status of their flights before proceeding to the airport, pledging to release further updates as the situation develops.
The disruption extended beyond the airline itself. King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh issued its own passenger advisory, directing travelers bound for destinations caught in the crosshairs of current developments to contact their airlines directly for the latest flight information before making their way to the terminal.
The cascading travel disruptions signal the widening civilian impact of a conflict that has rapidly moved beyond the battlefield, with regional airspace restrictions now directly affecting commercial aviation infrastructure across the Arabian Peninsula — and raising concerns among carriers and travelers alike over how long the closures may remain in effect.
