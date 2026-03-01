403
Pakistani Airstrikes in Afghanistan Kill Over Fifty
(MENAFN) At least 52 people have been killed and 66 others wounded in a wave of Pakistani airstrikes across Afghanistan since last Sunday, Afghan authorities confirmed Saturday, as cross-border hostilities between the two nations show no signs of abating.
Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the Afghan government, said the casualties were recorded across multiple provinces, with strikes hitting the eastern regions of Nangarhar, Paktika, Khost, and Kunar, as well as the southern province of Kandahar — underscoring the broad geographic reach of the aerial campaign.
The deadly toll follows a week of intensifying border clashes that erupted approximately seven days ago, rapidly evolving from localized skirmishes into a sustained and deadly confrontation. Officials on both sides have since acknowledged mounting casualties, though the full human cost of the conflict remains difficult to independently verify.
The strikes mark a significant escalation in tensions between Islamabad and Kabul, two neighboring nations with a long and fraught history of cross-border friction — raising urgent questions among regional observers about the risk of a broader military confrontation along one of South Asia's most volatile frontiers.
