Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Oman Says Oil Tanker Targeted Off Its Coast, 4 Crew Members Injured

2026-03-01 04:15:22
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Muscat, Oman: Oman said an oil tanker was targeted off the coast of an exclave in the UAE on Sunday, with its crew evacuated and four of them injured, as Iran carried out retaliatory Gulf strikes.

"The Maritime Security Centre announced that the oil tanker (SKYLIGHT), flying the flag of the Republic of Palau, was targeted 5 nautical miles north of the port of Khasab in the governorate of Musandam," the Oman News Agency said on X.

"All crew members of the tanker, consisting of 20 people, including 15 Indians and 5 Iranians, were evacuated. Initial information indicates that four members of the ship's crew sustained varying injuries," it added.

The Peninsula

