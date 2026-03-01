Qatar Strongly Condemns Iranian Attacks On Port Of Duqm In Oman And Oil Tanker Off Its Coast

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar has strongly condemned the Iranian attacks targeting the commercial port of Duqm in the sisterly Sultanate of Oman and an oil tanker off its coast.

“Qatar considers these attacks a violation of the Sultanate's sovereignty, an unacceptable escalation, and a cowardly targeting of a country playing an active role in mediation efforts between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the international community to defuse the crisis and promote constructive dialogue to address all outstanding issues,” a statement on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs X account said.



The statement added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the Sultanate of Oman in all measures it takes to preserve its sovereignty, security, and stability.