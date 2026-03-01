Ministries Of Defense, Interior, Foreign Affairs: Armed Forces Interrupted Waves Of Iranian Missiles, No Casualties

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministries of Defense, Interior, and Foreign Affairs confirmed that the Qatari Armed Forces successfully intercepted several waves of missiles coming from the Islamic Republic of Iran, which targeted several areas in the State of Qatar, with no human fatalities recorded came during a joint press conference held today by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Interior regarding the repercussions of the Iranian attack on the State of Qatar. The conference was attended by Director of the Public Relations Department at the Ministry of Interior Major-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Muftah, Acting Director of the Directorate of Moral Guidance at the Ministry of Defense Lieutenant Colonel Nasser Mohammed Al Kubaisi, and HE Director of the Media and Communication Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim Sultan Al Hashmi this context, Major-General Al Muftah revealed that the number of injuries resulting from today's Iranian attack on the State of Qatar was eight. He said that four individuals were receiving treatment in hospital, one of whom is in critical condition, while four others received the necessary treatment and were discharged the joint press conference, Major-General Al Muftah explained that the attack also caused material damage to public and private property. He noted that the Ministry of Interior operated within an integrated field and operational response system, in coordination with relevant authorities, to maintain public security and community safety said that, in its commitment to providing accurate information to the public, the Ministry of Interior issued several statements and alerts confirming that the situation within the State of Qatar remains stable and secure, and that the attacks targeting the country's territory were successfully intercepted pointed out that the Ministry urged the public to obtain information from official sources and not to be misled by rumors. It also stressed the importance of not approaching any unknown objects or debris and reporting them through the emergency hotline (999).He added that the Ministry activated early warning messages via mobile phones, instructing citizens, residents, and visitors to remain in their homes and not to go out except in cases of absolute necessity until the danger had passed Al Muftah said that monitoring operations and field updates were ongoing, and that specialized teams, along with supporting entities, have handled 114 reports of falling debris across various parts of the country, including the northern, southern, central, and western regions.

He emphasized that the Ministry calls on citizens, residents, and visitors to adhere strictly to safety procedures by exercising caution, following the guidance included in official statements, complying with early warning instructions, not leaving their homes except in cases of urgent necessity, and reporting any unknown objects or debris via the emergency service (999) without approaching them.

Al Muftah reiterated the importance of obtaining information exclusively from official sources and refraining from photographing or publishing images or video clips of the aftermath of the attack in order to avoid legal accountability said that the Ministry, in coordination with the relevant authorities, affirmed that its security and operational system was functioning at the highest levels of readiness and efficiency, relying on advanced monitoring and early warning systems and integrated operations rooms that track developments around the clock, thereby ensuring rapid response and precise implementation of procedures noted that the concerned authorities continue to carry out their duties within a unified national framework with advanced capabilities and carefully-designed proactive plans, ensuring state security and community safety and enhancing the ability to address various challenges efficiently and effectively Director of the Public Relations Department also praised the cooperation and awareness demonstrated by citizens, residents, and visitors of the State of Qatar through their immediate response to warning messages and guidance as they were issued his part, Al Kubaisi said that the Ministry of Defense had successfully intercepted a large number of missile waves and several drones launched from the Islamic Republic of Iran that targeted several areas in the State of Qatar added during the joint press conference that the Armed Forces detected 65 ballistic missiles and 12 drones coming from Iran in successive waves, with the first detection recorded at 11:39 local timeHe further said that the threat was dealt with immediately in accordance with the pre-approved operational plan, resulting in the interception of 63 missiles and 11 drones before they reached their targets. However, due to the intensity of the attacks and the multiple directions from which they were launched, two missiles reached Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, and one drone targeted an early warning radar, without any casualties stressed that the Qatari Armed Forces have great capabilities and resources to protect and safeguard the sovereignty and territory of the State and to respond firmly to any external threat also said that the Ministry called on citizens, residents, and visitors to remain reassured, adhere to instructions issued by the security authorities, avoid being misled by rumors, and rely solely on statements and information issued by official sources.