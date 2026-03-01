Perp DEX Trading Volumes Retreat Amid Softer Crypto Mood Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Trading activity across major perpetual-futures decentralized exchanges has weakened, with key protocols reporting lower volumes as market sentiment across digital assets shows persistent strain. Data compiled by industry trackers indicates that the leading perpetual DEX, Hyperliquid, saw its trading volume fall by about 15.5 per cent over one 24-hour period, even as it remained by far the largest venue by daily activity.

Hyperliquid processed roughly $60.3 billion in perpetual DEX volume over the most recent reporting period, with total value locked of around $42.4 billion and open interest near $54.8 billion, data shows. Second-place Aster recorded daily volume of about $24.6 billion and an open interest of around $18.7 billion, followed by edgeX, Lighter, Grvt and Pacifica, each reporting various levels of trading activity and liquidity.

Market participants and analysts have pointed to the broader crypto landscape's softer price action as a key driver behind the contraction in perpetual DEX volumes. The total global crypto market capitalisation has hovered below previous peaks, and subdued moves in major assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have reduced the demand for leveraged positions, leading traders to pare back exposure and reduce risk.

The dynamics on perpetual DEXs mark a contrast to the sector's earlier trajectory. During 2025, decentralised perpetual futures venues experienced dramatic growth, with trading volumes passing the trillion-dollar threshold in multiple months and platforms such as Hyperliquid, Aster and Lighter each crossing significant milestones in both monthly and daily volume metrics.

At the height of that expansionary phase, decentralised perp trading had begun to capture a meaningful share of overall derivatives activity, reaching figures in excess of 18 per cent of centralised exchange perpetual volume, according to industry observers. Hyperliquid, in particular, commanded a dominant share of daily active traders and levy market leadership by volume.

However, even at the current diminished trading levels, perpetual DEXs remain a significant part of the market structure. The ability to execute leveraged positions without handing custody of assets to intermediaries continues to attract a broad cohort of users, and venues such as Hyperliquid maintain robust liquidity pools.

Behind the headline volume figures, protocols are navigating differing fortunes. Aster, while sustaining a stronger throughput relative to some rivals, has weathered its own challenges in recent months, including community uncertainty around data delisting from key analytics platforms and fallout from incentive programmes that have stirred debate among participants.

Lighter's performance has also been mixed. After periods of rapid growth, driven in part by airdrop incentives and newer yield strategies that briefly propelled it above some competitors in 30-day volume rankings, activity has since moderated as traders reassess strategies and broader market trends impact opportunistic flows.

The retreat in volumes coincides with a broader adjustment phase for the digital-asset ecosystem. Macro influences, shifting risk appetite among institutional participants, and regulatory scrutiny in key jurisdictions have all contributed to measured sentiment among traders. This environment tends to suppress high-leverage trading, which is a substantial engine for perpetual DEX activity.

Despite the current pullback, some observers argue that the underlying interest in decentralised perpetual contracts persists. The technological evolution of these venues, improvements in execution speed and liquidity management, and a gradual integration with cross-chain infrastructure suggest that long-term structural demand may endure. These developments could underpin renewed volume growth once market conditions stabilise.

For now, the ebb in perpetual DEX volumes illustrates the sensitivity of leverage-driven segments to sentiment shifts. Traders appear to be prioritising risk reduction and capital preservation, trimming positions on high-volatility instruments until clearer directional cues emerge in the wider crypto markets.

