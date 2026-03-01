UAE Says Security Steady After Iran Strikes Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Security conditions across the United Arab Emirates remain stable, authorities have said, as regional tensions escalate following coordinated military strikes on Iran by Israel and the United States.

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority stated that the situation within the country is under control and that relevant entities are maintaining round-the-clock monitoring. The authority added that contingency plans are in place and that coordination with strategic partners continues to ensure preparedness against any potential spillover from developments in the wider region.

The reassurance came after Israel and the United States carried out strikes targeting sites in Iran, marking a significant escalation in a long-running confrontation that has drawn global attention. While the operations were directed at Iranian facilities linked to military and security infrastructure, the fallout has heightened concerns about broader regional instability, including the risk of retaliatory actions that could affect Gulf states.

NCEMA said it was working in close coordination with the Ministry of Interior, local police commands, and other federal and emirate-level bodies. It urged the public to rely on official channels for information and to refrain from circulating unverified reports on social media, warning that misinformation can fuel unnecessary anxiety during periods of heightened geopolitical tension.

The UAE has consistently positioned itself as a proponent of de-escalation in the Gulf, balancing security cooperation with the United States and dialogue with regional actors, including Iran. Diplomatic ties between Abu Dhabi and Tehran were restored at ambassadorial level in 2022 after several years of strain, reflecting a broader shift towards pragmatic engagement. At the same time, the Emirates remains a close security partner of Washington and has deepened economic and technological links with Israel since the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020.

Analysts say the dual-track approach underscores the UAE's strategic calculation: preserving national security while maintaining economic resilience in a volatile neighbourhood. The country hosts critical infrastructure, including major ports, aviation hubs and energy facilities, which are central to both domestic growth and international trade. Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi's Khalifa Port rank among the busiest in the region, making stability a national priority.

Financial markets across the Gulf have reacted cautiously to the strikes, with energy prices showing volatility amid fears of supply disruptions. The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of global oil supplies pass, remains a focal point of concern in any confrontation involving Iran. Although there have been no reported disruptions to shipping lanes or aviation routes in the UAE, maritime security agencies have stepped up surveillance.

Regional security experts note that Gulf states have invested heavily in air defence systems and cyber resilience over the past decade, particularly after drone and missile attacks targeted infrastructure in neighbouring countries. The UAE itself experienced a series of missile and drone incidents in early 2022 claimed by Yemen's Houthi movement, underscoring the vulnerability of highly developed urban centres to asymmetric threats. Since then, federal authorities have refined early warning systems and crisis coordination frameworks.

NCEMA's statement emphasised that emergency response mechanisms remain fully operational. It highlighted the integration of smart technologies in risk assessment, including real-time data analysis and inter-agency communication platforms designed to accelerate decision-making. Public safety agencies have also conducted periodic drills simulating various threat scenarios, ranging from natural disasters to security incidents.

Diplomatically, the UAE has called for restraint and renewed efforts to prevent further escalation. Senior officials have reiterated that dialogue and adherence to international law are essential to safeguarding regional stability. The Emirates has in the past facilitated backchannel communications and supported initiatives aimed at reducing friction between regional rivals.

The broader geopolitical context remains complex. Tensions between Israel and Iran have simmered for years, encompassing cyber operations, covert actions and proxy conflicts. Direct military exchanges involving the United States mark a sharper turn, raising questions about the durability of existing security arrangements in West Asia. While Washington maintains a significant military presence in the Gulf, including air and naval assets, regional governments are keen to avoid becoming theatres of confrontation.

Within the UAE, public services, schools and transport networks continue to operate normally. Aviation authorities have indicated that flight schedules are being managed in coordination with international regulators, and there has been no official notice of airspace closures affecting the country. Energy production and export operations are also reported to be functioning without interruption.

Economists argue that the UAE's diversified economy and robust fiscal buffers provide a measure of insulation against external shocks. Non-oil sectors such as tourism, logistics, finance and renewable energy have expanded steadily, reducing dependence on hydrocarbon revenues. Nonetheless, prolonged instability in the Gulf could test investor sentiment and supply chains.

