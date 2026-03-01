Indian Consulate In Dubai To Assist Stranded Nationals Amid Cancelled Flights

PUBLISHED: Sun 1 Mar 2026, 12:09 PM



By: Mazhar Farooqui



MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi had issued an advisory asking Indian nationals in the UAE to avoid unnecessary travel, remain vigilant and follow safety guidelinesAdd as a preferredsource on Google

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

The Indian Consulate in Dubai on Sunday said it is working closely with local authorities, airlines and members of the Indian community to extend all possible assistance to stranded Indian nationals in the UAE.

The statement came in response to a post on X by Supriya Sule, a Member of Parliament from Maharashtra's Baramati constituency and leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, who highlighted the case of three Indian nationals from Pune currently stranded in Dubai and seeking urgent assistance.

In her post, Sule requested External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, the Consulate General of India in Dubai and the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate their safe return to India at the earliest.

Responding on Sunday morning, the Consulate said it is coordinating with UAE authorities and airlines to support affected travellers and remains engaged with members of the Indian diaspora to provide help wherever required.

Earlier, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi had issued an advisory asking Indian nationals in the UAE to avoid unnecessary travel, remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines issued by UAE authorities.

The embassy said it is functioning normally and will issue updates as necessary. It also urged members of the Indian community not to fall victim to rumours or fake news and to rely only on official handles of the embassy, consulate and UAE government authorities for verified information.

An Indian news agency also shared visuals showing dozens of Indian travellers stranded at Dubai International Airport following flight cancellations.



